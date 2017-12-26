DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Denton battled a fire in the historic downtown square.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen from a building on Locust Street near Oak Street early Tuesday morning.
The fire was four alarms and affected at least six businesses along the east side of Denton Square.
A bulk of the flames was put out with firefighters dealing with heavy smoke and hot spots.
There has been no word yet on a cause. There are currently no reported injuries.
Firefighters from across Denton County responded to help fight the fire.
The owner of the Jupiter House coffee shop told CBS 11 his business suffered water and smoke damage.