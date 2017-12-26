GARLAND, Texas (CBS11) – Larry Parker isn’t happy with the way the house two doors down from him looks, now two years after an EF-4 tornado tore through his Garland neighborhood.

“Very frustrating. Everyone else is moving along. It just seems to be at a standstill and no one can actually tells us what’s happening,” said Parker.

Garland’s building official, Jim Olk, tells CBS11 that in September, the city’s Property Standards Board gave the homeowner until November 8 to make repairs or knock it down.

The board authorized the city to have the house demolished December 8.

So far, the homeowner or the mortgage holder hasn’t done so.

The city says it will tear it down after the first of the year.

Olk says of the 527 houses that had significant damage or were destroyed, 492 are repaired and rebuilt, while 12 of them are in the process of reconstruction.

Twenty-two homes were demolished and the lots are either vacant or a slab remains.

The EF-4 tornado was one of a dozen twisters that ripped through parts of North and Central Texas December 26, 2015, killing 13 people.

Larry Parker huddled with his family inside his house during the storm.

He is among those who rebuilt from the ground up. “We had to take it to the studs, remove brick on everything because the storm did a lot of damage. Not only here, but here, and several houses behind us.”

Another Garland resident, Angel Pulido, also had to rebuild his house from the ground up.

He says he’s skeptical the city will actually tear down the damaged house that sits behind him. “They already said six months ago the same thing. They got to do something about it, right? Looks bad.”

Parker agrees. “Just do something to it. Get it fixed. Or if there’s an issue beyond that, we’d like to know and maybe we can help him out.”

CBS11 reached out to the owner of the damaged home, but as of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, he had not called back.