DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More help is on the way.
Oncor is sending employees and contractors to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico where many residents remain without power after Hurricane Maria came through the island three months ago.
Oncor is sending equipment and crews, along with a wave of 1,500 additional utility workers, to join the 4,000 utility workers that are already on the island.
About 10 Oncor trucks will deploy from Bedford, Texas on Wednesday morning to Lake Charles, Louisiana at about 9:00 a.m.
From there, the trucks will be loaded on barges in the Gulf of Mexico and taken to Puerto Rico.
Oncor employees and contractors will then fly to the island during the week of Jan. 8 to begin restoration work, according to an Oncor news release.