FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Baylor wide receiver K.D. Cannon to their practice squad, a move that in many ways signals the coming start of the offseason.
Yes, Dallas plays at Philadelphia in a meaningless Week 17 regular-season closer on Sunday, but more important than that, NFL teams can carry up to 90 players over the offseason – so the time to collect prospects begins now.
Cannon went undrafted in 2017 after starring at Baylor. He was at rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers and has spent time working with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, but has never been on an NFL regular-season roster.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster finished his college career with the Bears with 27 touchdowns on 195 receptions for 3,113 yards.
Cannon is a native of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.