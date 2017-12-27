CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Mike Fisher
Filed Under:105.3 The Fan, Baylor, Dallas Cowboys, KD Cannon, Mike Fisher, NFL

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys have signed former Baylor wide receiver K.D. Cannon to their practice squad, a move that in many ways signals the coming start of the offseason.

gettyimages 498232078 Cowboys Sign Baylor WR KD Cannon To Practice Squad

STILLWATER, OK – NOVEMBER 21: KD Cannon #9 of the Baylor Bears pulls in a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Yes, Dallas plays at Philadelphia in a meaningless Week 17 regular-season closer on Sunday, but more important than that, NFL teams can carry up to 90 players over the offseason – so the time to collect prospects begins now.

Cannon went undrafted in 2017 after starring at Baylor. He was at rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers and has spent time working with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets, but has never been on an NFL regular-season roster.

The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster finished his college career with the Bears with 27 touchdowns on 195 receptions for 3,113 yards.

Cannon is a native of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

