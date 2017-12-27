DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An SUV crashed into a house in Dallas late Wednesday morning.
Three people inside the home on Peabody Avenue were hit by the SUV.
Police said appears that the vehicle, was speeding north on Cedar Crest and went through the south wall of the residence, stopping in the living room.
Police said there were approximately five people in the residence, three of which were children. One adult from the home was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were two people in the vehicle.
The driver took off, returned two hours later, and was also taken to the hospital. She was then released from the hospital, arrested and will be charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, police said.