(credit: Chopper 11)

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Traffic on Interstate-35E near Waxahachie is backed up for miles after a semi tractor-trailer caught fire.

The fire is leaving a mushy mess on the roadway because the truck was carrying thousands of pounds of avocados.

avocados on fire 2 Big Rig Carrying Avocados Crashes, Catches Fire On I 35E

(credit: Chopper 11)

The big rig went up in flames before the lunch hour and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local sheriff’s deputies were forced to close all of the northbound lanes because of smoke and fire. Only one lane of the southbound lanes of I-35E, at FM 329, is getting through.

avocados on fire 3 Big Rig Carrying Avocados Crashes, Catches Fire On I 35E

(credit: Chopper 11)

From the air Chopper 11 showed firefighters actually inside the burned out trailer, raking through the avocados and trying to put out hot spots.

Officials with the Corsicana Highway Patrol say since the truck wasn’t carrying hazardous materials there is no environmental threat.

avocados on fire 1 Big Rig Carrying Avocados Crashes, Catches Fire On I 35E

(credit: Chopper 11)

It’s being advised that drivers in the area try taking US 77 as an alternate route. Click here for the latest traffic information.

No word if those backed up in traffic are standing by with chips and salsa!

