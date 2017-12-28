Filed Under:Boy dies after treehouse falls on him, Christmas Eve, Texas, Texas Boy, Treehouse

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy died of head injuries after a treehouse collapsed and fell on him in Southeast Texas.

Rex Evans, police chief in the Cleveland Independent School District, says Kade Contreras was hurt Christmas Eve at a relative’s home in Splendora, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Evans, who is also a family friend, says Kade died Wednesday at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston where he had been on life support. Evans says tests showed he had no brain activity.

Kade was the youngest of four brothers. Evans says the boy had been “looking forward to Christmas.”

