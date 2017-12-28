CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died and two others were seriously injured following a wrong way crash on Interstate 45 Wednesday night.
According to DPS officials, crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on I-45, one mile south of FM 1603 near Corsicana around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Official say a 2004 Chevrolet Express van entered the northbound lanes of I-45 traveling south. The van struck a black Hyundai Elantra that was traveling north on I-45 in the left lane.
The driver of the Hyundai, 29-year-old Robert White of Denton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 28-year-old Amber Little of Denton, was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet van, 38- year-old Mario Banda of Dallas, was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas with serious injuries.
The investigation is still on-going.