DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A new report says Texas is one of the worst places in the country for the flu, so far this year.
A new flu index from drug store chain Walgreens shows seven of the ten worst places for the flu are here in Texas, with the Dallas area coming in at number 7.
Nearly 400 people in Dallas County have gone to the hospital with the flu since September, which is almost five times the number of cases as last year, according to reports.
Dr. Peter Hotez is with the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor. He says despite complaints that this year’s shot is less than effective…that doing what you can to prevent the flu is still the best solution.
Hotez says even if the shot doesn’t prevent you getting the flu, it could minimize the risk for other flu related complications like respiratory infections.