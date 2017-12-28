Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, President Trump, Vanity Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out at the magazine Vanity Fair, after the publication said a video mocking Hillary Clinton “missed the mark.”

On Twitter Thursday, Trump said the magazine was “bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit.”

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering New Year’s resolutions for Clinton, including that she take up knitting or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president. After swift backlash, the magazine offered a statement calling it a failed attempt at humor.

Trump added that Anna Wintour “is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Wintour is editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

