CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
TRAFFIC: US 75 south CLOSED at Bethany, overturned 18-wheeler | Check Traffic
Filed Under:Attorney general, Chris Melore, Comcast, lawsuit, Local TV, talkers

CBS Local — The attorney general of Washington is leveling new allegations against Comcast, claiming the telecommunications giant enrolled thousands of customers in unnecessary plans without their permission.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed an amendment to an ongoing lawsuit against the cable and internet provider, saying Comcast engaged in, “even more deceptive conduct than previously alleged.” The lawsuit – which was originally filed in August of 2016 – claims Comcast charged nearly $73 million in subscription fees for the company’s “Service Protection Plan,” which Ferguson believes was billed to over half of his state’s customers without their consent.

The Washington AG adds that some Comcast subscribers turned down the plan and were still billed a monthly fee. “Additional consumers in the sample explicitly rejected the SPP, but Comcast signed them up anyway,” the filing states. Ferguson also alleges that the company has deleted 90 percent of the phone calls between customers and Comcast representatives regarding the unwanted protection plans.

“We strongly disagree with the Attorney General’s new claims,” Comcast vice president Sena Fitzmaurice told Ars Technica in a statement. “The Service Protection Plan gives those consumers who choose to purchase it great value by covering virtually all service charges over 99 percent of the time.”

The lawsuit against the global telecom company argues that the plans were not only forced onto customers’ bills, but failed to lower the cost of repairs as it promised. The state claims basic services like in-wall wiring and outdoor wiring were excluded from the plan, making it “near-worthless.”

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch