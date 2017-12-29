Imagine you’re locked in a room, frantically searching for clues to get out- but the twist? You got trapped willingly!

Eat, See, Play’s Taryn Jones heads to The Secret Chambers, where walking in is easy- but breaking out is where the real fun begins.

If you’ve never been to an escape room challenge, we’ll break down the basics.

You and your friends are locked in a room. You’ll have on hour to find the clues, solve the puzzles, and locate the key to escape.

“The Secret Chambers is a perfect alternative to your stuffy date night, a great company team training exercise, or as a birthday party- we’ve even had people propose in this place.”

Explains Adrian Santiago, Creative Director of The Secret Chambers.

The rooms are anything but basic. Each has its own elaborately designed theme and backstory. Once you step inside you’re transported into another place and time.

“From the moment, you walk in that door, we want you to feel like you’re in a movie… Everything from the floor to the wall to the ceiling is drenching you in detail- even stuff that you can’t see when you first walk in.” Says Adrian.

Once the clock starts counting down the game is on. Each clue leads to the next and it’s up to you to figure out how to use them, but don’t worry if you get stuck. Help is just a knock away.

Adrian assures, this giant puzzle is meant for a good time- “Each room at The Secret Chambers is designed to be fun, not frustrating.”

It’s an adrenaline-fueled game, designed to test your wit… But as Taryn and her team found out- this thrilling race comes with a few twists!

