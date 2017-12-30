TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials recovered the body of a man in Eagle Mountain Lake early Saturday morning and also found a woman and three children stranded in the lake.
At around 2 a.m. Saturday, Tarrant Regional Water District officers, Azle police and fire, and Eagle Mountain fire responded to a missing person call on Eagle Mountain Lake.
Authorities found a woman and three children stranded in the lake near Pelican Island.
According to initial reports, their boat capsized, and a man went missing in the lake.
Officers were able to locate the man and recover his body at around 5:30 a.m.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 37-year-old Bobby Burgess.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.