A car crashed into a TxDPS vehicle while the unit was responding to a weather-related accident. (Credit: TxDPS)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wintry weather was in full effect Sunday with drivers across North Texas feeling the bitter cold and icy roads through the day.

In an update as of 3 p.m., MedStar said it responded to about 118 accidents with injuries in Tarrant County cities. Of those crashes, 21 were rollovers.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also felt the icy conditions while responding to numerous accidents.

Two TxDPS troopers were working a weather-related accident at 377 and Granbury Road Sunday when a car slammed into their parked unit, which caused the oncoming car to flip. There were no troopers injured in the accident, and there were minor injuries in the flipped car.

A Carrollton squad car was also involved in an accident while responding to a weather-related crash. While assisting with a crash, a driver hit the squad car at IH35 and Frankford. The officer and driver were not injured.

Accidents involving 18-wheelers were also reported throughout Sunday, including a jack-knived 18-wheeler with two trailers that was blocking traffic at 287 south of Decatur.

Authorities have closed Lake Ridge Parkway, the bridge over Joe Pool Lake, going into and out of Cedar Hill and Grand Prairie due to bridge icing.

