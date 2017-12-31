WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Share Photos | RadarFacebook | Twitter | Weather App
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston police say an intoxicated man was arrested at a hotel ahead of a New Year’s Eve party for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing after officers found several guns and ammunition in his room.

Investigators say security officers called police after the man became belligerent and refused to be subdued early Sunday at the bar at downtown Houston’s Hyatt Regency Hotel. The hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the city’s largest.

Police Lt. Gordon Macintosh says responding officers found a rifle, shotgun and handgun in his room, plus ammunition.

Police said the man is jailed. In a tweet, police identified him as Russell Lawrence Ziemba.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that the situation was “contained” and authorities aren’t aware of any specific threats to the city.

A police spokesman said Sunday afternoon that investigators couldn’t speculate about the man’s intent.

