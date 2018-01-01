HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBS11) – The last day of 2017 marked the first day for Landyn Ulrich.

Not due for another two weeks, he arrived early Sunday afternoon, surprising his parents who had jokingly predicted it as his birthdate.

“They were like, ‘You’re having a baby today.’ It’s New Year’s Eve. That’s unreal,” recalls his mother, Ali.

Having a birthday land on a holiday is nothing too rare, but in the Ulrich family it happens a lot.

Landyn’s older sister, Ellison, 2, arrived on Christmas Eve.

“The last couple years, we put streamers and balloons over the top of the Christmas tree to cover all the Christmas stuff,” said her father, Joel.

The oldest of the three children, Aislynn, 4, was born – no joke – on April Fool’s Day.

“I’ve already made it a rule. There’s no evil jokes to be played on her,” said Ali.

This year, it’ll be even more special.

“It actually falls on Easter too and she’s pretty excited about that,” said her mother.

The Ulrichs say they didn’t plan any of this and none of their children were induced. They came into the world when they were ready.

The couple can relate to their children’s situation.

Joel’s birthday is March 17, St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s always a lively night,” he said.

Ali, meanwhile, grew up celebrating at the pool with hot dogs.

“I’m May 31, so that falls on Memorial Day on some years,” she said.

The Ulrichs look for ways to make each celebration distinct.

“We’re still in the process of figuring out what works,” admitted Joel.

They’ve now come to see holiday birthday, though, as a good omen.

“I think it’ll be a good year,” said Ali, looking at Landyn.