HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say they don’t believe a man who was arrested after being found with several guns in his hotel room intended to use the weapons.

Police were called early Sunday after the man became intoxicated and belligerent at downtown Houston’s Hyatt Regency Hotel ahead of a large New Year’s Eve party.

Police later found three guns in his room.

A police spokesman says the man later told investigators he’d brought the guns into his room because he didn’t want them to get stolen from his truck.

