PHILADELPHIA (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence closed out a gigantic year on Sunday in Dallas’ 6-0 win over Philadelphia, finishing with 14.5 sacks, tying him for second place in the NFL.
And now comes a gigantic offseason … and a gigantic payday.
“I ain’t no numbers guy,” Lawrence told me in the postgame locker room. “(But) I can count real well. I know how much a sack costs, you know what I mean?’’
What the first-time Pro Bowler means is that the franchise tag is looming; that will lock him in at about $17.6 million for the 2018 season. And along with that designation can come negotiations toward a long-term contract that Lawrence told me is something both sides desire.
“I want to be here long-term,’’ he said, “and I know the organization feels the same way about me.’’
Lawrence, the team’s second-round pick four years ago, underwent back surgery in consecutive offseasons coming into 2017. Now healthy, he’s the sort of player who might merit conversation about a deal in the range of six years and as much as $100 million.
“I can’t tell you how much money they have in their pocket,’’ Lawrence said. “I can’t tell you how they’re going to spend. I can’t tell you if they’re going to put a tag on me. I can’t tell you none of that. We’re just going to let the chips fall where they may.’’
But for now, as an emerging star on a Cowboys defense that closed the season well, with health on his side?
“I’m blessed,’’ Lawrence said.