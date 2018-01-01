WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Current Info | Share Photos | RadarFacebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Pakistan, President Donald Trump, social media, Trump, Twitter

President Donald Trump began the New Year by sending an angry, early morning tweet criticizing Pakistan.

President Trump tweeted early Monday morning: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

It was not immediately clear why Trump opted to tweet on Pakistan. The U.S. has long accused Istanbul of allowing militants to operate relatively freely in Pakistan’s border regions to carry out operations in neighboring Afghanistan.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    January 1, 2018 at 7:24 am

    Time to cut them loose, use that money to help Puerto Rico.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch