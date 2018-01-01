ROUND ROCK (CBSDFW) – An Amber Alert is in effect issued for two girls police believe were abducted by a 44-year-old man.
Round Rock Police say they are looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles in connection with the abduction of 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith, and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera.
Investigators say the children are in grave or immediate danger.
Miles was last seen in Round Rock driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH 9845.
Police will not say what Miles’ relationship is to the two girls.