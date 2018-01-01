WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Current Info | Share Photos | RadarFacebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Hyundai Accent, Lilianais Griffith, Luluvioletta Bandera, Round Rock, Terry Allen Miles, Texas

ROUND ROCK (CBSDFW) – An Amber Alert is in effect issued for two girls police believe were abducted by a 44-year-old man.

Round Rock Police say they are looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles in connection with the abduction of 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith, and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera.

jan 1 amber alert Texas Amber Alert Issued For Missing Girls From Round Rock Area

Investigators say the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Miles was last seen in Round Rock driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH 9845.

Police will not say what Miles’ relationship is to the two girls.

aa vehicle Texas Amber Alert Issued For Missing Girls From Round Rock Area

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch