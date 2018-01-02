STILL FREEZING IN DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
CINCINNATI (AP) — Coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension Tuesday, yet two more chances to try to get the Cincinnati Bengals that playoff victory that has eluded him for 15 seasons.

BALTIMORE, MD – DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sidelines prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The agreement came after a second straight losing season and two days of discussions with owner Mike Brown. Lewis has the second-longest active coaching tenure in the NFL, behind Bill Belichick’s 18 seasons with New England.

Unlike Belichick, who has won five Super Bowls and made two other appearances in the title game, Lewis is 0-7 in the playoffs, the worst such coaching record in NFL history. The Bengals have yet to win a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of futility in league history.

