LOS ANGELES (AP) – It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.
The agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.
The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.
Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.
One tweet asked: “why DID the chickens cross the road? Because they obviously did not want to become `fast food’ on an LA area freeway, of course!”
The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)