DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least four ambulances were requested after a police chase ended in a crash in Dallas.
It happened around 11:30 this morning at the corner of Ann Arbor Avenue and Marsalis Avenue in East Oak Cliff.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to the scene with a heavy rescue team.
From Chopper 11 at least two people could be seen hand-cuffed at the scene.
We have no official word yet if officers have been hurt.
Dallas Police tell us they’re working to gather information.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have details when they become available.