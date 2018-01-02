STILL FREEZING IN DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:chase, Chopper Video, Dallas, Police, Wreck

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — At least four ambulances were requested after a police chase ended in a crash in Dallas.

It happened around 11:30 this morning at the corner of Ann Arbor Avenue and Marsalis Avenue in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to the scene with a heavy rescue team.

From Chopper 11 at least two people could be seen hand-cuffed at the scene.

We have no official word yet if officers have been hurt.

Dallas Police tell us they’re working to gather information.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have details when they become available.

613f5f9ae50e4280a38f9dc9c47004da Major Crash With Injuries After Police Chase

Major Crash With Injuries After Police Chase(Chopper 11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch