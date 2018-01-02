STILL FREEZING IN DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
(CBS Local) – The Russian Armed Forces has unveiled its latest cutting-edge weapon in a New Year greetings video: cuddly puppies.

After a year of showing off its military might in Syria, the Defense Ministry has taken a softer approach.

screen shot 2018 01 02 at 3 45 06 pm Russian Army Demonstrates Latest Weapon: Cuddly Puppies

Russian Army puppy (Twitter: @mod_Russia)

The one-minute video shows dozens of puppies sharing food and playing with each other.

Older dogs are shown playing with unidentified officers.

More than 3,000 dogs are employed in the Russian armed forces.

Dogs from the 470th Dog Breeding Center outside Moscow are among the most decorated in Russia.

The center won an international competition last summer against the canine forces of Belarus, Egypt, Iran and Uzbekistan.

