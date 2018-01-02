TERRELL (CBSDFW) – Police are looking for two men whom they say robbed a Whataburger on New Years day.
According to Terrell Police, the unidentified men walked into the Whataburger restaurant on FM 148 just after 5:00 a.m. on Monday holding guns and told all the customers to get on the ground.
Police say the men forced an employee and a manager to open the register and back office for them.
They left with an undetermined amount cash, possibly driving a light grey or smokey blue four-door sedan.
Both suspects wore hoodies, and covered their faces with bandannas.
Police say nobody was hurt during the robbery.