Filed Under:Amber Alert, Lili Griffith, Lulu Bandera-Magret, missing, Round Rock Police Department, Terry Allen Miles, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert for two Central Texas girls has now been cancelled, but it’s not clear why.

Officials say the children, 14-year old Lili Griffith and 7-year old Lulu Bandera-Magret ,are still missing. Round Rock police say the Amber Alert for the girls is still in effect in other states.

jan 1 amber alert Amber Alert For Missing Texas Girls Cancelled
The girls have not been seen since last weekend when police found their mother’s body at their Round Rock home.

Police say Tonya Bates’ death has been listed as ‘suspicious’ but they’re waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause.

The Amber Alert that had been issued included a search for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles. Miles was Bates’ roommate.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch