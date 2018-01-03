ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert for two Central Texas girls has now been cancelled, but it’s not clear why.
Officials say the children, 14-year old Lili Griffith and 7-year old Lulu Bandera-Magret ,are still missing. Round Rock police say the Amber Alert for the girls is still in effect in other states.
The girls have not been seen since last weekend when police found their mother’s body at their Round Rock home.
Police say Tonya Bates’ death has been listed as ‘suspicious’ but they’re waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause.
The Amber Alert that had been issued included a search for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles. Miles was Bates’ roommate.