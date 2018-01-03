BURLESON, Texas (CBS11) – Police in Burleson say they are working all leads, but they still need the public’s help in finding the suspect behind a sexual assault.

Investigators say they responded to the call at a house on the 1200 block of Wysteria around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Detectives say a woman reported hearing a knock at the door, and when she went to check it, a man forced himself inside, sexually assaulted her and took off.

“Usually in sexual assaults your assailant is known to the victim,” said Burleson Police Detective Cameron Pilgrim. “In this situation our victim was attacked by an unknown person. She didn’t know who that person was. That’s what makes this crime so rare.”

The only description police have is the suspect was a tall thin man between 6’2 and 6’4 and was wearing a black hoodie.

By Wednesday night, Burleson Police had taken to social media to try and develop any fresh leads.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, please contact Detective Pilgrim at (817) 426-9961. Extra patrol will be added in this area and as always, if you see any suspicious activity near your home or in your neighborhood please contact us at (817) 426-9903. pic.twitter.com/A5Mae99PsO — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) January 3, 2018

Detective Pilgrim said the victim was doing a lot better on Wednesday but he added her full recover will take a while.

“Unfortunately she has got a long road ahead of her because of what this individual decided to do,” said Detective Pilgrim.

Chris Wright, a neighbor near the scene of the crime, said this was the first time he had heard of anything this serious happening in the area.

He said the concern prompted him to have a discussion over safety with his own family.

“We had a conversation with my wife and let her know what was going on and we didn’t give the boys too many details,” said Wright. “We just reminded them again do not open the door without our permission without us knowing. Just to be safe.”