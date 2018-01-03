Filed Under:Barn Fire, celina, Collin County, firefighters, house fire, Local TV

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A barn and home in rural Collin County burned to the ground Wednesday evening after firefighters ran out of water, according to the Celina Fire Department.

Celina, Prosper and McKinney were among the fire department that had crews bring in water and try to battle the fire in the 8000 block of Rawhide Road.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 5 36 56 pm Celina Barn, House Burn When Firefighters Run Out Of Water

Celina barn and house fire from several miles away (Chopper11)

Before they arrived the fire had spread from an attached pet grooming business to the house.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 5 50 17 pm Celina Barn, House Burn When Firefighters Run Out Of Water

Celina barn and house fire (Chopper11)

A family of five, a mother, father, grandmother and two teens, have been displaced. No people or pets were reported injured.

There is no word on what started the fire.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 5 47 19 pm Celina Barn, House Burn When Firefighters Run Out Of Water

Celina barn and house fire (Chopper11)

