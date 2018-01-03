CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A barn and home in rural Collin County burned to the ground Wednesday evening after firefighters ran out of water, according to the Celina Fire Department.
Celina, Prosper and McKinney were among the fire department that had crews bring in water and try to battle the fire in the 8000 block of Rawhide Road.
Before they arrived the fire had spread from an attached pet grooming business to the house.
A family of five, a mother, father, grandmother and two teens, have been displaced. No people or pets were reported injured.
There is no word on what started the fire.