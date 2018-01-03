By Austin York
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she pulled out in front of a DART train in downtown Dallas…and was hit.

Mark Ball with DART said the accident occurred at Field and Akard.

“She stopped for the red light. Thought she saw the light turn green, and pulled out in front of a southbound green line train that had slowed to enter Akard Station,” Ball said.

No injuries were reported on the train. The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be fine.

The crash resulted in a 30-minute delay.

