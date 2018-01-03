Temperatures have fallen into the TEENS this morning across parts of north Texas and a couple of more hard freeze are on the way. Please continue to protect your pipes and bring your pets indoors at night through FRiday morning.
In other news, after three and a half days with subfreezing temperatures gripping north Texas, we’ll finally warm above freezing this afternoon. Our warm up continues into the weekend with Sunday’s high back in the 60s. If we’re lucky, we might even see a bit of rain.
Also, a BIG nor’easter will be heading up the east coast through Friday packing winds gusts over 70 mph in coastal cities. Here are a few links to the NWS forecasts in the Northeast.
*Yesterday High: 28; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
Today: Clear and crisp. Very dry! High: Low to mid 40s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear and VERY cold. Another HARD freeze. 4 P’s!….. Pets, pipes, plants and people. Low: 18-24. Wind: Lt. Var.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, continued chilly. High: Mid 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Slowly thawing out. High: Low to mid 50s.
Saturday. Increasing clouds and seasonable. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy and VERY windy. (Gusts to 40 possible). Slight chance of showers. High: Low to mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday: Back to sunshine. Slightly cooler. High: Mid 50s.