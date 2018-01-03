ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Look what you made her do.
Due to overwhelming demand, music superstar Taylor Swift has added additional shows to her upcoming “Reputation” stadium tour, which kicks off on May 8 in Arizona. Tickets for the tour went on sale last month, shortly after the release of her latest album.
Arlington is among the North American cities that Swift will be visiting this year. The original tour announcement included an October 6 show at AT&T Stadium. The performer has now also added an October 5 show in Arlington. After stopping in North Texas, she heads to Australia and New Zealand for the conclusion of her tour.
Swift also added shows to her stops in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, East Rutherford and more.
Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. on January 31. Fans can also register for a chance to purchase tickets in advance through Ticketmaster. The registration period starts at 10:00 a.m. on January 5 and runs through 10:00 a.m. on January 18. Fans who previously registered will have priority access ahead of any new registrants.
Complete ticket information is available online.
Updated List Of Tour Dates:
- May 8: Glendale, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium
- May 11: Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
- May 12: Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium
- May 18: Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl
- May 19: Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl
- May 22: Seattle, Washington, CenturyLink Field
- May 25: Denver, Colorado, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
- June 1: Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
- June 2: Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
- June 8: Manchester, United Kingdom, Etihad Stadium
- June 9: Manchester, United Kingdom, Etihad Stadium
- June 15: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
- June 16: Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park
- June 22: London, United Kingdom, Wembley Stadium
- June 23: London, United Kingdom, Wembley Stadium
- June 30: Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
- July 7: Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Stadium
- July 10: Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
- July 11: Washington, D.C., FedEx Field
- July 13: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
- July 14: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
- July 17: Cleveland, Ohio, First Energy Stadium
- July 20: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
- July 21: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
- July 22: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
- July 26: Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
- July 27: Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
- July 28: Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
- August 3: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
- August 4: Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
- August 7: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
- August 10: Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- August 11: Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- August 14: Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
- August 18: Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
- August 25: Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
- August 28: Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
- August 31: Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium
- September 1: Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium
- September 8: Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium
- September 15: Indianapolis, Indiana, Lucas Oil Stadium
- September 18: St. Louis, Missouri, The Dome at America’s Center
- September 22: New Orleans, Louisiana, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
- September 29: Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
- October 5: Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
- October 6: Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium
- October 19: Perth, Australia, Optus Stadium
- October 26: Melbourne, Australia, Etihad Stadium
- November 2: Sydney, Australia, ANZ Stadium
- November 6: Brisbane, Australia, The Gabba
- November 9: Auckland, New Zealand, Mt. Smart Stadium
“Reputation” was released in November and became the best-selling album of 2017. Swift’s sixth studio album sold more than a million copies in its first four days, according to Nielsen Music. It features popular hits including “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “End Game” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.