ATLANTA (CBS NEWS/AP) – The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were: 01-42-47-64-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4. The jackpot was an estimated $361 million.

Mega Millions tickets are $2.

Lottery officials announced early Wednesday that no winning tickets were sold for that jackpot. The new one will be $418 million, with a cash option of $261 million. The drawing will be Friday night.

There will a drawing Wednesday night for Powerball’s estimated jackpot of $440 million.

It wasn’t clear early Wednesday whether this is the first time both games’ jackpots were over the $400 million mark.

The odds of winning one of the jackpots is roughly one in 259 million for Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball. And the chances of winning both, for those of you thinking really big? Roughly one in 75 quadrillion — that’s 15 zeros.

