DALLAS (KRLD) – Dallas Police need your help finding a bank robber.

At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a man stormed into the BBVA Compass Bank branch on St. Francis Avenue, pointed a rifle at employees and demanded money.

The employees complied with the robber’s demands, and no one was hurt.

The robber is a black male, between 25-35 years-old, about 6-feet tall, and weighing 140-150 lbs.

He was wearing a black mask and a black jacket with a security guard patch on the upper left sleeve.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a light blue Saturn sedan.

If you have any information, call Det. Winn at 214-797-0296 or the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.

