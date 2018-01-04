DALLAS (KRLD) – Dallas Police need your help finding a bank robber.
At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a man stormed into the BBVA Compass Bank branch on St. Francis Avenue, pointed a rifle at employees and demanded money.
The employees complied with the robber’s demands, and no one was hurt.
The robber is a black male, between 25-35 years-old, about 6-feet tall, and weighing 140-150 lbs.
He was wearing a black mask and a black jacket with a security guard patch on the upper left sleeve.
Authorities say the suspect was driving a light blue Saturn sedan.
If you have any information, call Det. Winn at 214-797-0296 or the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.
