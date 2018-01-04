Filed Under:Demarco Murray, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray will miss his second straight game with the Titans ruling him out against the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC wild-card game Saturday.

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 31: Injured Running Back DeMarco Murray of the Tennessee Titans looks on as the team warms up before there game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Coach Mike Mularkey had refused to rule the veteran running back out until Thursday.

Murray hurt his right knee late in a loss Dec. 24 to the Los Angeles Rams and has not practiced since. Murray finished the season with a career-worst 659 yards rushing, but he ran for six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 266 yards with another TD.

Mularkey says starting left guard Quinton Spain is questionable for the Titans (9-7) against the Chiefs (10-6) because of his back.

Both tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Kalan Reed were cleared from the concussion protocol.

