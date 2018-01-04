FRISCO (CBSDFW) – Frisco police are looking for a pair of credit card thieves after the two were caught on camera using a stolen card.
Authorities say the credit card was stolen during a vehicle burglary.
The female suspect in the photo is wearing a white t-shirt with ‘The North Face’ logo across the chest, while the male suspect is wearing a solid black t-shirt with a black hat with an unknown logo on the front.
Police believe this blue-colored Honda, which appears to be an Accord model, is the suspects’ vehicle.
If you recognize these suspects you can message or call Frisco police at 972-292-6200.