FRISCO (CBSDFW) – Frisco police are looking for a pair of credit card thieves after the two were caught on camera using a stolen card.

Authorities say the credit card was stolen during a vehicle burglary.

The female suspect in the photo is wearing a white t-shirt with ‘The North Face’ logo across the chest, while the male suspect is wearing a solid black t-shirt with a black hat with an unknown logo on the front.

Police believe this blue-colored Honda, which appears to be an Accord model, is the suspects’ vehicle.

If you recognize these suspects you can message or call Frisco police at 972-292-6200.

