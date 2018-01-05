DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys coaching carousel continued on Friday when the University of Missouri announced the addition of Derek Dooley to their coaching staff.

Dooley will take on the role of offensive coordinator and quarterback’s coach at Mizzou after spending the last five years in Dallas as the wide receivers coach.

Dooley joined Jason Garrett’s coaching staff after he was fired at Tennessee after going 15-21 in three seasons. He was just 4-19 in the Southeastern Conference and 0-15 against Top 25 teams.

Garrett and Dooley were assistants together with the Miami Dolphins in 2005-06.

It’s not surprising to see Dooley head back to the college game.

According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, despite being well-liked by his position group, Dooley had one foot out the door because he had a desire to return to college as a coordinator.

Making matters easier on Dooley was the fact that his contract was up following the Cowboys disappointing season.

Dooley joins special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia, quarterback’s coach Wade Wilson, and Tight ends coach Steve Loney as the Cowboys assistants that won’t return next season.

It remains to be seen what is to come of Linebackers coach Matt Eberflus and others (Brown, Baker).