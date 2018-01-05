WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – The FBI is conducting an investigation into the Clinton Foundation and whether any donations made to the foundation are tied to actions carried out by the U.S. government, CBS News’ Andres Triay has confirmed.
The investigation is not new and has been underway for at least a few months, and it is separate from the investigation the FBI led on the private email server Hillary Clinton used as secretary of state.
“We don’t confirm or deny ongoing investigations,” the DOJ told CBS News in a request for comment.
Read more on CBS NEWS.