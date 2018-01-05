Irving Teen Arrested For Christmas Eve Murder

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police have arrested a young man for a Christmas Eve murder of a Plano teen.
Eighteen-year-old Damarcus Antwon Williams of Irving is in jail charged with the capital murder of 17-year-old Brett Adkins.
Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Red River Trail shortly after 9:00 p.m. on December 24 and found Adkins shot in the chest.
He was rushed to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
The initial investigation revealed Adkins drove to Irving to buy or sell marijuana.
During the meeting, one suspect pulled out a handgun and a fight broke out.
As they fought, one suspect fired a round striking the victim.