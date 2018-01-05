Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed four businesses since December 22. (Dallas PD)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a suspect who they believe robbed four businesses since December 22, 2017.
Police say the suspect robbed four local businesses wearing the same kind of clothing.
The suspect is described as a black male about 6 feet 1 inch tall, 170 pounds and wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, black jeans, black ski mask and black and white Adidas tennis shoes. Police say the suspect also wore a NorthFace backpack or a black Nike backpack during the robberies.
According to police, the suspect robbed the following businesses:
- La Familia Insurance in the 2600 block of S. Buckner Blvd on December 22.
- Shell gas station in the 2400 block of S. Buckner Blvd on December 31.
- Carl’s Jr in the 2900 block of S. Buckner Blvd on January 2.
- Anita Beauty in the 7000 block of Military Pkwy on January 4.
Police are asking anyone with any information on the suspect to call 214.671.4296 or 214.671.3636. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.