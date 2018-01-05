FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Property owners in Tarrant County who unnecessarily prepaid their 2018 property taxes can get that money refunded.
The IRS ruled only property taxes that have already been assessed can be written off federal taxes. Therefore, since Tarrant County will not send tax assessments until October, those pre-payments cannot be written off 2017 federal taxes.
According to officials, Tarrant County is offering to refund those pre-payments.
Refund requests must be made in writing, and those that exceed $5,000 must be approved by the Commissioners Court.
Starting this year, state and local tax write-offs are capped at $10,000.