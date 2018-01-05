By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 51; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*

  • Light freeze again this morning. Warming nicely to near 60 today!
  • Saturday looks nice with seasonable temperatures.
  • Sunday will be windy, cool and grey…Showers move in by evening, but end before you awake Monday morning.
  • Cool and dry through midweek.
  • A strong ‘DRY” front arrives Thursday.
  • First four days of Jan 2018: Coldest in 38 years. *8th coldest ever.
  • Rainfall: 0.26” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: Near 60. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Tonight: Fair and cold. Low: 32-38. Wind: SSE 5-10.

Saturday. Increasing clouds and seasonable. High: Near 60. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy and windy. 60% chance of rain by evening. High: Low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Back to sunshine. Slightly cooler. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and colder. High: Upper 40s.

