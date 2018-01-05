DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Three more people have died from the flu in Dallas County.
According to officials, of those three, the youngest was just 37, the oldest was 78. All three live in Dallas and had some underlying medical issues.
This makes the count for flu-related deaths in Dallas County at 9 people this season.
Matt Zavadsky with MedStar says if you’ve already experienced flu-like symptoms earlier this winter and you feel better, you’re not out of the woods just yet.
“You could have the flu for 2, 3, or 4 days and then get better, then literally a week or a month later get it again, and it could be much worse than the first time you got it’ said Zavadsky.
The peak of flu season normally isn’t until the middle of January and can last well into February.