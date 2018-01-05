NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two men are in custody after authorities conducted a child porn investigation at a home in Collin County on Thursday.
The Plano Police Department along with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a home on Pecan Ridge Drive in North Dallas to gather evidence in an online child pornography case.
Authorities say Stanley Tsay was arrested after he confessed to possessing child porn, while Edward Callaghan was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender following a previous conviction for soliciting a child online.
Police seized several electronic devices from the home to be examined by a forensic scientist.
The two men could face additional charges.