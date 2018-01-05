CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The life of a dog named Rusty is being discussed in a Dallas courtroom on Friday. The pit bull attacked and bit a 2-year-old boy at a pet adoption event at Klyde Warren Park last month, causing serious injury to the child and leaving his fate in the hands of the court.

Luca Romero’s mother, Allis Cho, stated that the little boy was walking around the dogs that were on display at the Dallas Pets Alive adoption event when he was viciously mauled by the pit bull mix. In an interview, the family said that the child suffered two puncture wounds and needed five stitches.

Rusty was seized for causing “serious bodily injury” to the boy. This would allow the court to order that Rusty be euthanized.

However, instead of being euthanized, the local rescue organziation Keep Dallas Dogs Alive is asking that Rusty be placed into a sanctuary home located in another state, where he would not be put up for adoption. Witnesses began giving their testimony in court on Friday morning.

Cho was among the witnesses on Friday, along with a dangerous dog supervisor from Dallas Animal Services. The boy’s mom explained that Rusty should be euthanized — and not simply sent away — because he would continue to be a danger to others, regardless of where he lives.

