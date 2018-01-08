DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who stopped to help out another driver after a hit-and-run crash was killed late Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle. The incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas, along the southbound lanes of Highway 67 near Kiest Boulevard.

According to police, a Ford Expedition and a Cadillac were involved in a collision. The driver of the Cadillac left the scene, but stopped about a quarter of a mile down the road. He then fled from his vehicle on foot. Authorities are still on the hunt for this individual.

Back at the crash, a man and a woman who witnessed the incident hopped out of their car to help the other victim. However, the two Good Samaritans were then struck by yet another vehicle. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, but he later died. The woman with him was last listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Expedition and the driver who struck the two Good Samaritans were also taken to a local hospital, but there has been no report yet about their conditions. Officials have not released the names of anyone who was involved in this incident.

Police shut down the Dallas highway for several hours so that they could investigate the crash.