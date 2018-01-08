CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Auburn Tigers, Basketball, College Basketball, Local TV, NCAA, Texas A&M Aggies
(credit: Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Khaalia Hillsman scored a career-high 31 points and Chennedy Carter added 22, combining for 19 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 19 Texas A&M turned back Auburn 82-73 on Sunday.

Danni Williams had 16 points for the Aggies (13-4, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), who handed the Tigers (10-5, 1-2) their first home loss of the 2017-18 athletic year in women’s and men’s basketball and football combined.

Carter and Williams scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter to pu t Texas A&M up 60-53. After Janiah McKay made two free throws for Auburn, Hillman’s 3-point play started a 9-0 run for a 69-55 lead with less than five minutes to play. That run was immediately erased as McKay’s 3-point play started and her layup ended nine straight points by Auburn.

In the last three minutes, A&M was 4-of-5 shooting while Auburn went 1 of 6.

Hillman was 10 of 11 from the field, 11 of 14 from the foul line and had 10 rebounds. She moved her into second on the Aggies’ career list with 19 double-doubles, three behind teammate Anriel Howard, who had nine points and nine rebounds.

McKay was 11 of 11 from the foul line and had 25 points for Auburn, which set a school record by making 16 of 16 free throws. Unique Thompson added 22 points.

