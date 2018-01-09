Filed Under:Breitbart, Breitbart News Network, President Donald Trump, President Trump, Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

White House advisor Steve Bannon makes remarks during a discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, February 23, 2017. (MIKE THEILER/AFP/Getty Images)

Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Trump has lashed out at Bannon for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president’s fitness for office.

Bannon has tried to make amends. He issued a statement Sunday praising the president’s eldest son.

