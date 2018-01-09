DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jurors in Dallas on Tuesday continue to deliberate the fate of a former Farmers Branch police officer who has been convicted of killing a teenager. Ken Johnson faces up to life in prison for the March 2016 murder of Jose Cruz. The sentencing phase of Johnson’s trial wrapped up on Monday.
The decision now rests in the hands of the jury.
Those jurors heard emotional testimony on Monday, including Cruz’s mother explaining how her world changed after her son was killed. The victim’s family and friends have been in the courtroom throughout the trial, and continue to wait for Johnson to be sentenced.
Johnson himself even took the stand for the first time on Monday, sharing what went through his mind on that evening nearly two years ago. He expressed remorse, and explained that he was angry when he caught two teens — including Cruz — stealing seats out of a vehicle.
The former police officer insisted that he only fired shots out of fear for his life.
Johnson’s defense team asked the jury to find “sudden passion,” meaning that he fired his weapon out of intense emotion. He would then face a sentence between two and 20 years in prison. If the jury does not agree that the attack was an act of “sudden passion,” Johnson could be sentenced up to life in prison.