FORT WORTH (CBS11 SPORTS) – TCU senior Toree Thompson is a big reason the Horned Frogs women’s basketball team has gotten off to a good start this season.
She’s averaging 10 points and shooting 42 percent from three-point range.
But that’s not the only arena in which the former Oklahoma Miss Basketball is performing at a high level.
Thompson has been rapping since she was a young child and recently released her first music video.
Toree says she wants to be an example to young women that you can cross over into any field, as long as you put your mind to it.
Her lyrics are focused on the type of positivity she’s relied on to get to where she is today.
