Enjoy the comfy temperatures today – low 60s – and especially Wednesday, as you bask in 70 degree weather!
Why you ask? Because three continuous cold fronts will be visiting your home through next Tuesday dropping temperatures to BELOW normal levels. There may also be some precipitation around early next week.
*Yesterday High: 61; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
- Two more great days ahead!
- May touch 70 degrees on Wednesday.
- Strong cold front arrives Thursday.
- Second front early Saturday.
- Third front early next week.
- Below normal temperatures through the middle of NEXT week.
- Possible precipitation chances MLK Day.
- Rainfall: 0.33” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.
Today: Morning fog (east of Dallas), otherwise, mostly sunny and cool. High: Low 60s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Fair and chilly. Low: Low to mid 40s. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer. High grass fire danger west of FTW. High: Near 70. Wind: SSW 15-25 G 30.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much colder. Slight chance of flurries NW of a Sherman to Denton to Weatherford line. Highs: Falling to near 40 by late afternoon. Wind: NW 20-30 G 35 mph.
Friday: Hard morning freeze (mid 20s), then sunny and chilly. High: Mid 40s.
Saturday and Sunday: 2nd cold front early. Sunny, windy and colder. Highs: Near 40. Lows: Low to mid 20s.
MLK Day: Increasing clouds, cold. Chance of showers. High: 40s.